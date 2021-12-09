Sajid Javid rules out ‘unethical’ mandatory Covid vaccination

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has ruled out mandatory covid vaccination in England, calling the idea "unethical".

Mr Javid was speaking to the BBC on Thursday morning, following Boris Johnson's announcement that the country will be moving to plan B restrictions.

"If you're talking about mandatory jabs as some countries in Europe have announced, no," he said.

"I think it's unethical. I think at a practical level, having some kind of universal mandate for vaccination doesn't work."

Javid went on to praise the UK public for volunteering to come forward for their jabs.

