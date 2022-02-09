"Big, bold and ambitious" targets have been set for the NHS in its recovery plan, Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said on Wednesday. Speaking during a visit to an east London hospital, Mr Javid said objectives for the health service to tackle its Covid backlogs and waiting times must be ones which the NHS considers "sensible". He also warned against setting too many targets for health professionals, adding that it "might hold the NHS back".

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.