Sajid Javid told Sky News that “no one knows for sure at this point” whether the symptoms of Omicron are milder than other variants.

Mr Javid told Kay Burley: “It is very difficult to compare what is happening in South Africa to what might happen here.”

The health secretary also said that cases of Omicron are growing at a "phenomenal rate", which is why the government is expanding the booster programme "to a level never seen before in this country".

