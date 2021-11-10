Health Secretary Sajid Javid dodged questions about MP’s second jobs.

It comes after questions were raised about former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox who earned around £900,000 last year through his work as a lawyer.

When asked if it “was ok” for an MP to attend a virtual meeting for an external employer from their House of Commons office, Mr Javid said: “If you have an external interest, then I can’t see why you would be using anything by the Taxpayer.”

“You’re trying to draw me down a particular line on Mr Cox,” he added.

