Sajid Javid has announced the Covid self-isolation period has been cut from 10 days to seven.

The health secretary said the decision is to "reduce the disruption to people's everyday lives caused by the pandemic" and that those leaving isolation should "continue to remain cautious".

Mr.Javid added: "This decision has been informed by the advice of our clinicians at the UKHSA who have looked at this very carefully and they are very comfortable that the protection provided by making this change".

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here