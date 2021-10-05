Watch live as health secretary Sajid Javid gives speech at Conservative party conference

Sajid Javid is making a speech at Conservative Party conference on Tuesday afternoon (5 October).

The health secretary is set to pledge that 2022 will be "a year of renewal and reform" for the health service, as the Tories look to build Britain back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Javid is also due to lay out plans to cut waiting times and boost NHS efficiency and is expected to announce his three priorities are: "Covid, recovery and reform".

Earlier today, home secretary Priti Patel addressed the party conference, promising tougher action on disruptive activists.