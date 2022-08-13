Salman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi Matar

New York State Police have named the suspected attacker of Sir Salman Rushdie as Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey.

Matar was taken into custody on the morning of Friday, August 12 after allegedly storming the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbing the author at least once in the neck and abdomen, Major Eugene J. Staniszewski said.

Sir Salman, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was about to deliver a lecture when the incident occurred.

Mr Rushdie was treated by a doctor on the stage before being airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

