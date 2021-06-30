A salmon farm in Norway has brought the fish, which are usually bred in river and sea cages, onto land.

The two enormous tanks where the salmon are kept could foreshadow where the industry is headed as it tries to evade problems of the submerged cages.

“The biggest advantages compared to doing it the traditional way in the ocean is that we avoid the salmon louse, which is a considerable problem in the Norwegian salmon farming business,” Roger Fredriksen, chief executive of Fredrikstad Seafoods, tells AFP.

The on-land facility is also closer to consumers, cutting the environmental impact of transporting the salmon.