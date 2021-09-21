A fire broke out late on Sunday (19 September) at a soon-to-be-closed migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos forcing the evacuation of some 550 migrants.

In the above video, you can see the tent of a distraught young asylum seeker burning as the blaze ripped through part of the camp.

Greek authorities said the fire started in some abandoned buildings at the site and had been brought under control with no serious injuries reported.

Thirteen firefighters with six fire engines were in attendance.