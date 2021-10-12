The shocking moment a twin-engine plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood on Monday afternoon was captured on camera.

At least two people were killed when the aircraft smashed into two homes, engulfing them in flames.

Chilling footage, obtained by ABC 10, captures the plane falling to the ground at speed before flames and smoke erupt from the ground.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to more homes, but described the crash site as a "brutal" scene.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.