A small twin-engine plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood on Monday, destroying two homes and damaging a third.

The aircraft burst into flames after hitting a house in Santee, in San Diego County, California around midday local time.

Authorities have confirmed that at least two people have died as a result of the incident.

Footage shared on social media shows black smoke billowing from the crash site, while one eyewitness described the moment that the plane went down as feeling like an "earthquake".

