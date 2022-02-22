UK to announce new sanctions on Russia, Liz Truss says

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the UK will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday “in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The Foreign Secretary announcement comes as President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that recognises two rebel-held provinces of Ukraine as independent.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, Boris Johnson said Putin’s decision to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk was an “ill omen” and a flagrant breach of international law.