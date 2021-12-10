Finland PM apologises for missing Covid self-isolation alert while out clubbing

Finland's prime minister has apologised after she went out clubbing and missed a coronavirus text alert warning her to restrict social contact. Sanna Marin partied on Saturday evening hours after her foreign minister - who she was in close contact with previously - tested positive for Covid. While the double dosed politician was first told she did not need to isolate, a text later advising her to do so was sent to her work phone, which she left at home. Ms Marin said she "should have considered" her behaviour better.

