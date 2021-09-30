Dame Cressida Dick has apologised on behalf of the force and said Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has brought “shame” on the Metropolitan Police.

The Commissioner of Police added she recognised "the precious bond of trust has been damaged" following the murder of Ms Everard by Couzens, who was a serving officer when he committed the murder.

Couzens was handed a whole life sentence on Thursday for killing the 33-year-old marketing executive after using his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch her off the street using Covid lockdown rules to make a false arrest.