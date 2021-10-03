The Metropolitan Police firearms officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard was deployed to the Parliamentary Estate five times in 2020.

Scotland Yard has confirmed Wayne Couzens was on armed protection duties at Parliament last year, a role that saw him patrol the Palace of Westminster.

Couzens was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey on Thursday by Lord Justice Fulford, who said his "brutal" offenses had eroded confidence in the police.

In the wake of Everard's murder, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to continue to "trust" the police.