A woman who was arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard in March has lit a candle in her memory at Clapham Common.

Patsy Stevenson, who was given a fixed penalty notice for attending the gathering in the days after Ms Everard’s murder during the coronavirus lockdown, appeared emotional as she left a candle on the steps of the park’s bandstand, which she had been unable to leave earlier this year following her arrest.

Ms Stevenson stood in silent reflection for a few minutes, after other members of the public had left flowers and cards at the site.