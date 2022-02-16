Sarah Jessica Parker has addressed fan criticism over her character Carrie Bradshaw’s delay in calling 911 after the death of Mr Big in And Just Like That.

In the Sex and the City reboot, Carrie's longtime love John James Preston, otherwise known as Mr Big, dies after suffering a heart attack following a Peloton ride.

The character's decision to cradle a dying Preston in his final moments, rather than immediately calling for help, sparked criticism amongst viewers.

During a recent interview, Parker explained why she does not view the moment as controversial.

