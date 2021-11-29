Sarah Ransome arrives at court ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Jeffrey Epstein accuser, Sarah Ransome was filmed arriving at federal court ahead of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial as she told reporters: “I never thought this day would come.”

The trial is being held at the Manhattan federal court where Maxwell will face charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

Ms Maxwell, who spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents, is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late disgraced financier to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

