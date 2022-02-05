Savannah Guthrie says Uyghur athlete lighting Olympic flame is ‘in-your-face response to Western nations’

NBC's Savannah Guthrie praised China's President Xi Jinping's decision to have a Uyghur athlete co-lighting the Olympic flame at the Opening Ceremony.

Guthrie said: "This moment is quite provocative, it's a statement by the Chinese president Xi Jinping to choose an athlete from the Uyghur minority.

"It is an in-your-face response to those Western nations, including the U.S, who have called Chinese treatment of that group genocide and diplomatically boycotted these games."

The Communist Chinese chose athletes Zhao Jiawen and Dinigeer Yilamujiang in a propaganda attempt to deflect claims it is guilty of genocide of the Muslim minority.

