Scaffolding attached to the outside of the Kremlin collapses after being hit by a gust of wind.

Russian authorities sealed off Red Square after the collapse broke one of the 1,045 two-horned teeth shaped like dovetails.

The gust of wind brought down the scaffolding which was being used to repair a section of the Kremlin wall near Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin's tomb.

Video captures the scaffolding lined across the top section of the wall between the Spasskaya Tower and Lenin's tomb being disturbed by the strong wind and collapsing as crowds swarm the square.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

