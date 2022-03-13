Video appears to show Mykolaiv school left in ruins after Russian attack

Footage shows the aftermath of a Russian attack on a school in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

The residential area was also previously hit on Friday (11 March) when there was a verified attack on a hospital.

The head doctor of the Mykolaiv hospital posted photos and videos of smashed windows and debris from an attack reportedly by Russian forces.

He wrote that many patients were being treated in the hospital at the time of the attack, but no one was killed.

The Mykolaiv regional governor, Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram that it was a Russian attack that hit the hospital.