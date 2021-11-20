Man fires gun at school bus before being shot and killed by police

Dashcam footage recently released by police shows the pursuit of a man in an SUV who shot at a school bus in California.

A 6-year-old child and the bus driver, identified as the suspect’s estranged wife, were on board when he pulled up alongside it, opening fire on 7 September 2021.

Neither the woman nor child were injured in the shooting or the resulting chase.

Police started pursuing the SUV after it collided with the bus and the incident later ended when officers shot dead 60-year-old Cedric Baxter after he crashed in a car park.

