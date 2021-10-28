A shocked mother has claimed her son’s hearing aids were photoshopped out of his school picture.

Whitney Rose took to TikTok to post proof that the devices had been edited out of his ears and her video has since been viewed 2.2 million times.

“These are my son’s hearing aids. They help him hear, they’re a part of who he is and he likes them,” she wrote on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

“It’s sending a message to him that part of who he is, his hearing loss, is something he should be ashamed of.”

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.