A student named as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. was killed in today’s shooting at Mount Tabor High School in North Carolina, police have confirmed.

Swat teams were filmed arriving at the school as deputies confirmed a shooting was reported “on school property” earlier today.

“We and the Winston-Salem Police Department have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe,” deputies said.

Winston-Salem dispatchers received a call just after noon from a school resource officer who reported that a student had been shot, dispatchers told WXII.

Police have asked parents to stay away from the school, which remains under lockdown.