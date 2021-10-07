An 18-year-old student who opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school and injured four people has been taken into custody.

Timothy George Simpkins fled from Timberview High School in Arlington in a vehicle after the Wednesday morning shooting, police said.

Hours after the shooting, The Arlington Police Department tweeted that Simpkins had been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight in a classroom and the incident was "not a random act of violence".

At least three of the four injured are students.