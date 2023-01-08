A British mother gave a furious reaction after a six-year-old student at her child’s school in Newport News, Virginia, shot and critically injured a teacher on Friday, January 6.

A Richneck Elementary School teacher identified as Abby Zwerner was intentionally shot by the young student after an alleged “altercation” in the classroom, police said.

Speaking outside the school on Friday, the unnamed parent told WTKR: “Guns, that’s the biggest problem in this country.

“Why is it so bad? Why is there a seven-year-old with a bloody gun?” the woman said before police revealed the alleged shooter’s age was six.

"Let’s do something, let’s change it.”

