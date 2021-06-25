Schoolchildren in Bradford perform a patriotic song that the government has encouraged pupils to sing on One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June - a move that has drawn criticism and ridicule.

Year 7 pupils from Carlton Bolling College are seen in the video chanting the “OBON Day Anthem 2021”’s controversial lyrics: “Strong Britain, great nation”.

Founder of the OBON campaign, Kash Singh, defends the song, saying: “I cannot accept that people … can humiliate seven, eight and nine-year-old kids singing a wonderful song ... It’s something that they need to reflect on with shame.”