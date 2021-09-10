A teacher has been heralded as a “hero” by their school after jumping into a car rolling towards students. CCTV at Soehl Middle School in New Jersey caught the dramatic moment a white SUV started to roll towards a group of students gathered outside the school. Heath teacher Valerie Tauriello ran to the moving vehicle and managed to bring it to a stop before anyone was hurt. Posting the video on Facebook, the school praised Ms Tauriello for putting the children’s safety before her own, saying “She’s our hero!”