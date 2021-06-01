Scientists at New York’s Columbia University have developed a robotic head that responds to match the facial expressions and movements of nearby humans.

The autonomous robot, called Eva, has pliable blue skin with cables and motors that replicate the movements of more than 42 tiny muscles in human faces, allowing her to express anger, disgust, fear, joy, sadness, surprise and other emotions.

The researchers aimed to develop a responsive, facially realistic robot in order to build trust between man and machine in places where they will work together more closely, such as nursing homes and factories.