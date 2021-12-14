Nicola Sturgeon tells Scottish families to restrict socialising to three households before and after Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon has asked people in Scotland to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas to help combat the spread of the omicron Covid variant.

Scotland’s first minister urged Scots to mix with only two other households, at home or in indoor public places, on either side of the festive holiday while stressing she was not introducing legal rules at this stage.

“I am not asking anyone to cancel Christmas,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“We are asking that you limit the number of households represented in your group to a maximum of three.”

Sign up to our newsletters.