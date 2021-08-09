Clubbers in Scotland were out in force after nightclubs opened their doors for the first time in more than a year as restrictions eased across the country at midnight.

“I’ve spent most of (being) 18 inside. So it’s been good to get back out,” one man in Glasgow told PA news agency.

But Nicola Sturgeon urged people to remain “cautious.”

“This is an infections virus, it has shown us previously that it is highly unpredictable,” the first minister told BBC Breakfast. “We should also feel positive about where we are right now thanks largely to vaccinations.”