Scotland's Health Secretary Humza Yousaf took aim at Dominic Raab and the UK government as he addressed crowds at the Afghanistan rally in Glasgow.

Mr Yousaf claimed Raab was "more occupied with having Pina Coladas by the pool as opposed to helping Afghan interpreters".

The MSP also said there was "not one single ounce of compassion from the UK Government" for the people of Afghanistan after the Taliban overthrew its government.

He said: “In amongst all these big numbers, in amongst the trillions and the billions and the millions and the hundreds of thousands, not one single apology from the UK Government."