Kwasi Kwarteng explains why he thinks Nicola Sturgeon resigned

Kwasi Kwarteng believes Nicola Sturgeon resigned as Scotland’s first minister because she got herself into a “terrible pickle” over LGBT+ issues.

The former chancellor - speaking on TV for the first time since being ousted from the post - also suggested Ms Sturgeon’s effort to pass gender laws “blew up in her face”.

“I think the woke agenda has just taken over,” Mr Kwarteng told TalkTV, referencing Scotland’s gender reforms.

“She got herself into a terrible pickle over these quite basic issues.”

