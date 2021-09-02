The Scottish Government plans to introduce Covid-19 vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and large events, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Certification will be used for clubs as well as unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience.

"We propose, subject to parliamentary agreement, that vaccine certification should be introduced later this month, once all adults have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated," Sturgeon said, before laying out which events they will be used for.

The Scottish first minister also proposed a vote on the matter for next week.