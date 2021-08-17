Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison thanked soldiers for their service in Afghanistan and asked them to “please speak” to mental health services after witnessing the “heartbreaking” scenes in Kabul as the Taliban seized control.

"Talk to someone. Take up those services. It will help you see through the fog of these very, very difficult times. The confusion, the uncertainty, the anger," he said at a Tuesday press conference. "It will make a difference because all Australians want you to know, not just your prime minister that, you are not alone."

Forty-one Australian personnel were killed during the country’s 20-year involvement in Afghanistan.