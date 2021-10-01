Australia’s prime minister has announced travel restrictions will be eased in November for fully vaccinated citizens and residents.

Scott Morrison said as each state reaches a vaccination level of 80 per cent the current general ban on international arrivals and departures to and from those states will end.

Speaking in Canberra on Friday, Mr Morrison said: “The time has come to give Australians their lives back. It will be time very soon to open international borders again.”

Mr.Morrison made it clear that only Australian citizens and permanent residents will be free to fly in and out.