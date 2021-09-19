Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison said he's "disappointed" by France's decision to withdraw diplomats.

It comes after France recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia in a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions in the row over the new Aukus security pact's submarine deal.

Morrison defended his decision to pull out of the £30 billion agreement with France, claiming it was made in the “national defence interest”.

France is furious after the UK and US announced they had agreed to help the Australian navy acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, prompting Canberra to cancel the deal with France to supply conventional diesel-electric watercraft.