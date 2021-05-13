Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has branded Scottish Affairs Committee chair Pete Wishart “poor and inept”, in a heated exchange during a committee evidence session. After the Scottish National Party MP asked Alister Jack, the secretary of state for Scotland, questions relating to independence, Mr Ross questioned “how disappointed” the public must have been “to watch the quite frankly inept and poor chairing of this committee so far”. In response, Mr Wishart said “there’s no need at all” for the Tory MP to “make attacks”, describing his remarks as “absolutely pathetic”.