Incredible footage shows the Sea of Japan lit up by fluorescent blue trails at night.

The striking spectacle is caused by Noctiluca scintillans, a bioluminescent marine organism popularly known as “sea sparkle,” which glows when disturbed.

In the first clip, shared on social media by user instagarciagram, rings of neon blue appear around objects plopping into the water.

While they produce a magical display, scientists say the single-celled organism’s blooms are a sign of an ecosystem shift caused by climate change and that they threaten fisheries.