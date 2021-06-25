A thick beige viscous substance known colloquially as “sea snot” has spread over swathes of Turkey’s Sea of Marmara in recent months.

The disgusting-looking muck is secreted by phytoplankton, which is growing out of control due to global warming and raw sewage and agricultural runoff.

The mucus attracts viruses and bacteria and can suffocate marine life underneath.

The Turkish government has launched a cleanup effort, with ships corralling the mucilage using floating barriers.

The government says it will declare the Sea of Marmara a protected area by the end of this year and improve wastewater treatment.