This is the hilarious moment a seagull flew in the face of a 13-year-old girl on a rollercoaster.

Footage shows the teen and her friend strapped into the SpringShot ride at New Jersey’s Morey’s Piers amusement park, which launches riders into the air at more than 75 mph. The two girls get catapulted up, screaming. Moments into the ride, a bird smacks into the girl on the right, wings splayed. She looks stunned, but a few second later she peels the seagull off her face and neck and throws it off. The other girl appears oblivious to her friend’s fate.