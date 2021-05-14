Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that second doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be accelerated for all those over 50, as concerns continue to grow over a COVID-19 variant first detected in India. Speaking at the latest Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said that the final dose for those aged 50 or over, or classified as clinically vulnerable, will be brought forward from 12 weeks to eight weeks, following guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). Meanwhile, first doses will now be offered to those over 40.