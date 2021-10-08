The Senate has approved a short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 61-38 vote.

The bill will raise the debt limit by $480 billion through December and avoids a default, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown and the federal government's first-ever debt default.

A weeks-long standoff between Democrats and Republicans has ended as the clock ticked down towards the October 18 deadline.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the measure will be brought back to the House to vote on the bill next Tuesday.