Senate candidate Gary Chambers smokes marijuana in campaign ad

Senate candidate Gary Chambers Jnr smokes a marijuana joint while highlighting how many people are locked up for possession of marijuana in his first campaign video.

Mr Chambers is challenging democrat John Kennedy for his US Senate seat.

“Every 37 seconds, someone is arrested for possession of marijuana,” Chambers says while lighting a joint.

"Since 2010, state and local police have arrested an estimated 7.3 million Americans for violating marijuana laws, over half of all drug arrests," he adds.

He adds: "Most of the people police are arresting aren't dealers but people with small amounts of pot. Just like me."

