Watch live as Senate Democrats mark one-year anniversary of Capitol riots

Senate Democrats are giving speeches on the floor to mark the anniversary of the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.

One year ago, a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building, in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory over the former president.

Hundreds of people - including police officers - were injured during the violent event, with five people dying either shortly before, during or after it.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the insurrection attempt, Mr Biden has already made a speech, focusing an attack on Mr Trump.

Sign up to our newsletters here.