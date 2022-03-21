Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, is on Monday appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the first of her confirmation hearings.

Last month, the US president announced Ms Brown Jackson as his choice to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Should she be confirmed, the 51-year-old will be the first black woman to sit on the court.

Ahead of the Senate hearing, Mr Biden tweeted his support for Ms Brown Jackson, calling her a “brilliant legal mind” who “deserves to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.