Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has praised efforts by both sides of the aisle to vote through the bipartisan infrastructure bill championed by President Joe Biden.

Senators voted 67-32 on Wednesday, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in favour of taking up the bill for debate. Mr Schumer praised the “strong bipartisan fashion” in which the bill had begun the process of legislative approval.

This comes a month after a group of 10 senators from the bipartisan negotiating group announced they had reached a deal on a framework worth roughly $1.2 trillion over eight years.