Senator Lindsey Graham has been mocked by attorneys and fellow political figures after he stormed off during the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing.

The South Carolina senator was meant to use his time to question the Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday, however, he took a different approach.

Mr Graham appeared upset that a number of prominent liberal groups had supported Ms Jackson over a South Carolina judge, Michelle Childs, who was also considered for the Supreme Court seat Ms Jackson will fill if confirmed by the Senate.

