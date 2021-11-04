Sen Joe Manchin found himself targeted by furious environmental activists as news reports indicated that Democrats on Capitol Hill remained unsure if he would support the infrastructure and climate agenda being championed by President Joe Biden.

The West Virginia Democrat was followed by members of the youth-led Sunrise Movement through the streets of Washington early Thursday morning as he headed to Capitol Hill from his houseboat anchored in the city’s wharf.

“We want to live!” the activists were heard chanting in the video.

