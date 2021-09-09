British teacher discusses how the events of September 11, 2001, were a ‘world changer’ in shaping views of extremism.

Sir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of Reach2, the largest primary academy chain in England, explains how the lessons learned about extremism after 9/11 are still being taught in schools 20 years on.

Mr.Lancashire said teachers have a legal duty to prevent ‘violent extremism.’ through the teachings of the deadly attacks on the World Trade Center.

Sir Steve admitted the values of ’tolerance, respect, and kindness’ in the curriculum will bring success in tackling extremism.